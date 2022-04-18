Morecambe players challenged to build on Charlton Athletic victory

The Shrimps made it three wins from four with a superb 3-2 victory over Charlton Athletic on Good Friday.

That win took them three points clear of the relegation zone with three games to go.

Although happy with the vital points, Adams insists there is still all to play for over the next two weeks.

Derek Adams has guided Morecambe to three victories in their last four matches

His players certainly have a tough run-in with a trip to an MK Dons side fighting it out for automatic promotion on Saturday, followed by the visit of Sunderland – targeting a top-six finish – on the final day of the season.

He said: “We’ve got ourselves into a situation where we’re out of the bottom four at this moment in time, that’s where we want to be.

“We understand the fixtures that are coming up and you just never know in football what you can do.

“We will have more of an idea after the Portsmouth game about what we need to do but, at the end of the day, we just have to concentrate on ourselves and build on the recent performances.

"Things can change all the time. At the weekend, Wimbledon were beating Crewe at half-time and that would have made a massive difference.

“We know a couple of the teams around us have to play each other but also have tough games too so we just need to get as many points as possible.”

Adams said the Shrimps’ fans could also play their part in the final weeks of the campaign.

His players were roared on by 350 supporters at The Valley and Adams paid tribute to them for that backing.

“The fans that travelled to Charlton were magnificent,” he said.

“I haven’t been able to have supporters really in my time at this club because of Covid and it is great to have them back.