The Shrimps were 1-0 winners last Saturday and head to Cheltenham Town tonight before travelling to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

That is followed by Derby County’s visit to the Mazuma Stadium next midweek for the two teams’ first meeting in the EFL.

It should have been played last month but was called off in the aftermath of the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

Morecambe celebrate Kieran Phillips' goal against Barnsley at the weekend Picture: Ian Lyon

Having picked up their second league win of the season last weekend, Adams wants his players to maintain their competitive streak.

The manager said: “We have to go to Wycombe on Saturday and then face Derby next Tuesday, before the small matter of going to Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup (November 4).

“They are all tough opponents but we should take heart from our performances against Ipswich and Barnsley, and continue to show our willingness to give it our all.

“As we all know there are no easy games in this league and it doesn’t matter who you play or where they are in the division, bottom or top.

“If you are a Morecambe supporter, many years ago you would have been delighted to have played these teams once in a lifetime.

“We will play Sheffield Wednesday twice away from home this year and it is something we are happy to do as we look to compete.

“League One is extremely tight and extremely hard and you can see that week in week out when the results come in and see the size of the teams at the bottom end of the table at the moment.

“It is just small margins at times but there is quality throughout League One that everyone can see and it is up to us to do all we can to make sure we are competitive.