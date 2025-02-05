Morecambe pay the price for defensive mistakes and failing to take their chances

By Gavin Browne
Published 5th Feb 2025, 13:43 BST
Updated 5th Feb 2025, 13:44 BST
Derek Adams rued the lack of a clinical finish after watching his Morecambe players beaten at Newport County AFC on Tuesday.

The Shrimps were unable to follow up last weekend’s win against Fleetwood Town as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at Rodney Parade.

Morecambe stayed in the League Two relegation positions thanks to issues at both ends of the pitch.

Defensive errors gifted the hosts both of their goals as the Shrimps spurned numerous chances to score, either by hitting the woodwork or failing to beat an inspired keeper in Nick Townsend.

It meant Newport completed the league double over Morecambe following August’s victory at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Speaking afterwards, the Morecambe boss said: “We’ve lost a poor goal in the first half. We can’t parry it out, we’ve got to hold it.

“We don’t do that, they pounce on it, get the goal and they go in 1-0 at half-time.

“The second half is utter domination by ourselves. We have so many attempts on goal – I think it was 20-odd attempts, 25 in the whole game – and we’ve got to score.

“The goalkeeper has some outstanding saves and wins them the game basically.

“We were the team that deserved to win the match. We’ve done that in the last two games against Newport.

“We shouldn’t have lost either of the two games, we’ve been better than them in both games, but – at the end of the day – you have to be able to put the ball in the back of the net.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t get it past the keeper. He was outstanding, absolutely outstanding.”

