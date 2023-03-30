A new Companies House update shows a First Gazette notice for compulsory strike-off concerning Bond Group Investments.

That notice is a public warning that a company will be removed from the register.

It opens up a three-month period for a response but, if action is not taken or requirements met, it will be removed.

The reason behind the notice has yet to be confirmed but it’s the third for Bond Group Investments in recent years.

The first notice was originally published in April 2019, almost a year into the company’s ownership of the Shrimps, before it was then discontinued a month later.

A similar notice was then published in August 2021 but was discontinued in early September of that year.