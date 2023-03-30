News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
1 hour ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
3 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
3 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
4 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
5 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season

Morecambe owner subject to another strike-off notice

The company which owns Morecambe FC has been hit with another warning that it might be struck off the Companies House register.

By Gavin Browne
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

A new Companies House update shows a First Gazette notice for compulsory strike-off concerning Bond Group Investments.

That notice is a public warning that a company will be removed from the register.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Morecambe boss cannot ask his players for more
The company which owns Morecambe FC has had another First Gazette notice for compulsory strike-off
The company which owns Morecambe FC has had another First Gazette notice for compulsory strike-off
The company which owns Morecambe FC has had another First Gazette notice for compulsory strike-off
Most Popular

It opens up a three-month period for a response but, if action is not taken or requirements met, it will be removed.

The reason behind the notice has yet to be confirmed but it’s the third for Bond Group Investments in recent years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first notice was originally published in April 2019, almost a year into the company’s ownership of the Shrimps, before it was then discontinued a month later.

A similar notice was then published in August 2021 but was discontinued in early September of that year.

The third notice comes in a week when Shrimps’ staff were warned about a possible delay to their wages this month.

MorecambeShrimpsMorecambe FC