Morecambe-Newport County AFC FA Cup tie date and time are confirmed

The match at the Mazuma Stadium, a repeat of last season’s League Two promotion play-off final, will be played on Saturday, November 6, kicking off at 3pm.

It is one of 40 ties being played in the first round with victory earning a spot in the next stage and £22,629 from the FA Cup’s central prize fund.

The Shrimps go into the game, looking to try and emulate last season’s performances in reaching round three for the first time in 18 years.

Morecambe and Newport County AFC meet again after May's promotion play-off final

They saw off Maldon and Tiptree in the first round before getting the better of Solihull Moors, albeit after extra time.

Round three brought a trip to Chelsea, the eventual runners-up to Leicester City winning 4-0 thanks to goals from Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz.