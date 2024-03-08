Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Davenport is on a four-man list for his stunning long-distance free-kick which saw the Shrimps come from two goals down to win 3-2 at Tranmere Rovers.

It’s the 25-year-old’s only goal so far for the club, having played 26 times since joining them last summer.

Jacob Davenport scored Morecambe's winning goal at Tranmere Rovers Picture: Jack Taylor

Two former Shrimps are also on the shortlist, Cole Stockton for his goal in Barrow AFC’s loss to Forest Green Rovers, and Dan Crowley following his second in Notts County’s defeat against Sutton United.

Completing the quartet is Doncaster Rovers’ Luke Molyneux with his strike in their win at Grimsby Town.

Fans can vote now for their favourite goal at efl.com with the deadline of 5pm on Monday, March 11.