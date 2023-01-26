The midfielder’s contract has been terminated by mutual consent after joining the club in July 2021 in the wake of their promotion into League One.

Signed by former manager Stephen Robinson, the 25-year-old made 54 appearances in all competitions for the Shrimps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He scored twice in that time, netting in last season’s league defeat against AFC Wimbledon and the Papa Johns Trophy loss at Hartlepool United.

Shane McLoughlin has departed the Mazuma Stadium Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

McLoughlin had featured 42 times last season but, having been made available for transfer over the summer, he only played 12 matches this time around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last of those was the draw against Wycombe Wanderers at the end of October.

A club statement said: “Morecambe Football Club would like to thank Shane for his efforts throughout his time with the Shrimps and wish him well for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad