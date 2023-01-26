Morecambe midfielder departs the Mazuma Stadium
Shane McLoughlin has become the fifth player to leave Morecambe in the January transfer window.
The midfielder’s contract has been terminated by mutual consent after joining the club in July 2021 in the wake of their promotion into League One.
Signed by former manager Stephen Robinson, the 25-year-old made 54 appearances in all competitions for the Shrimps.
He scored twice in that time, netting in last season’s league defeat against AFC Wimbledon and the Papa Johns Trophy loss at Hartlepool United.
McLoughlin had featured 42 times last season but, having been made available for transfer over the summer, he only played 12 matches this time around.
The last of those was the draw against Wycombe Wanderers at the end of October.
A club statement said: “Morecambe Football Club would like to thank Shane for his efforts throughout his time with the Shrimps and wish him well for the future.”
McLoughlin’s departure follows on from those of Ousmane Fane, Dylan Connolly, Anthony O’Connor and Kieran Phillips.