Morecambe midfielder announces his exit from the club

The midfielder revealed the news on social media, 24 hours after Jonah Ayunga’s departure for St Mirren was confirmed.

He had been one of three out-of-contract players offered fresh terms by manager Derek Adams, along with Arthur Gnahoua and Adam Smith.

Wildig will depart the Shrimps after seven years, having initially joined them on loan from Shrewsbury Town in March 2015 before signing permanently that summer.

The 30-year-old made more than 200 appearances in all competitions for the club across both spells, scoring 25 times.

His best return in terms of goals came in the promotion-winning 2020-21 season, scoring 10 times with the last of those the crucial play-off semi-final strike against Tranmere Rovers.

His career began with Cardiff City, for whom he was an unused substitute in the 2010 Championship play-off final against Blackpool, before heading to Shrewsbury.