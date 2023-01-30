The January transfer window closes at 11pm on Tuesday with the Shrimps’ boss and his head of recruitment, Greg Strong, having had a busy month.

Dynel Simeu and Michael Mellon have both joined the club on loan until the end of the season.

Dan Crowley penned a short-term deal for the remainder of the campaign after leaving Netherlands club Willem II.

Michael Mellon was one of Morecambe's loan arrivals this month Picture: Michael Williamson

Crowley, Simeu and Mellon all made their first starts for the club in last Saturday’s 5-1 win against Bristol Rovers.

Five players have also departed the Mazuma Stadium with Ousmane Fane, Dylan Connolly, Anthony O’Connor and Shane McLoughlin all having their contracts cancelled by mutual consent.

The fifth exit was loanee Kieran Phillips, whose injury meant he returned to parent club Huddersfield Town.

Speaking after the weekend win, Adams said: “We are going to try and bring at least one new face in and there may be another outgoing before the deadline.

“We have freed up some of our budget because I have been able to magic some money somewhere because I don't get money from other places.

“I think we have done well so far and I’m helping the owner and the board keep this football club going at this moment in time.”

Last weekend’s victory was Morecambe’s fourth consecutive triumph on home soil, following on from the wins against Accrington Stanley, Burton Albion and Cheltenham Town.

They now have the 11th best home record in the division but the challenge now is for Adams’ players to replicate those results on the road.

The Shrimps have League One’s worst away record this season with only one win and four draws from 13 matches.

They face another tough test in heading to Derby County this Saturday.

Going into Monday’s FA Cup tie with West Ham United, the Rams have lost one of their last 18 in all competitions: a run which includes November’s draw at the Mazuma Stadium.

Adams acknowledged: “It’s another difficult game for us and we know that.