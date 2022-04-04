Victory came a fortnight after the club’s last outing, the 4-1 defeat at Wigan Athletic, which saw the popular club stalwart taken to Wythenshawe Hospital after falling ill during the first half.

It saw numerous messages of support posted on social media with his family thanking everybody for their support, as well as the Wigan medical staff for their efforts.

Back on the bench at the weekend, the Morecambe players showed their appreciation by running to him in the aftermath of Adam Phillips’ goal: the second in the Shrimps’ 3-0 victory.

Morecambe kitman Les Dewhirst and wife Debbie before Saturday's win against Burton Albion

Speaking before the Burton game, Adams told The Visitor his memories of the events at Wigan.

He said: “Wigan was a really difficult day for everyone at the football club.

“We were told about 15 minutes into the game that Les was having a heart attack, so we informed the doctor, who informed his family.

“They got him in the doctor’s room quite quickly and, I have to say, the doctor was fantastic in looking after him.

“He was quickly taken to hospital, so we informed the fourth official, who then informed the referee, and the players were told of the situation at half-time.

“We knew he’d been taken to hospital and we understood he’d been struggling to breathe, so it was a difficult day but we’re all delighted that he’s come through it.”

As for the man himself, he thanked everyone who had taken the time to send a message.

Speaking to the club website, Dewhirst said: “Anybody who comments or sends messages must mean something – and I think I’m in four figures!

“That does mean a lot: messages from old players from the 80s and 90s, from staff, from the fans – some I don’t even know.

“I was in the chemist and there was a lady there. I didn’t know her but I said to be nice ‘You look familiar.’