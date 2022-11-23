Morecambe manager's thoughts on Papa Johns Trophy defeat at Lincoln City
Derek Adams was buoyed by certain elements of Morecambe’s display as they were knocked out of the Papa Johns Trophy on Tuesday evening.
A second trip to Lincoln City in the space of four days saw the Shrimps beaten 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time.
Morecambe had made seven changes from Saturday as they sought a place in the last 16.
Cole Stockton’s first goal of the season cancelled out Tom Hopper’s opener for the Imps to force Morecambe’s fourth shootout this season.
Having won the other three, they weren’t so fortunate this time around with Donald Love and Liam Shaw missing from 12 yards.
Speaking to the club website afterwards, Adams said: “I thought it was a good game of football, particularly given both teams played on Saturday.
“This is the first time this season that we have lost a penalty shootout – and I think we were unfortunate to do so as Adam Smith guessed two penalties correctly, but they went under him.
“We made a number of changes to the team and I think the ones that came in did well and got some important game time.
“Despite the loss, there were plenty of positives for us to take. Max Melbourne came back into the team with his first start in a number of weeks and, of course, Cole Stockton got on the scoresheet which was really pleasing.
“It was, of course, a match we would have liked to have won, but we ended up losing on penalties which is the way it goes sometimes – but I think we gave it a good go and threatened well.”