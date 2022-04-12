With just four games of the season to go, Adams says he has been impressed by his side’s spirit after two wins in the last three games have taken them out of the relegation zone for the first time since he returned to the club.

The Shrimps sit 20th in the table, level on points with Fleetwood Town and Gillingham, out of the bottom four on goal difference with a number of twists and turns sure to come over the next couple of weeks.

Charlton Athletic are their hosts on Good Friday, followed by Easter Monday’s visit of Portsmouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe manager Derek Adams has laid down a challenge to his players

Adams said: “We have four games to go like everyone else. We are sitting outside the relegation zone and there is all to play for.

“I think we still need to find a victory and probably a couple more points in those games – and we have to consider our goal difference too as it could be vital.

“We have a tough run-in and will be facing some of the teams at the top end of the table but we can’t let that worry us.

“Charlton are an excellent football club that really should be in the Championship and they will be a big test, as will Portsmouth.

“I don’t think we look a side in the bottom four. To me, we look like a team that has aspirations to play higher up the league and, if we maintain that willingness and belief, we will give ourselves a really good opportunity.

“We need to take our opportunities when they come and we need some decisions to go our way as well.

“I don’t think that has been the case since I have been back and it is hard to take when big moments go against you because it has cost us points.

“Two of the final four games are at home and we really have to take advantage of that.