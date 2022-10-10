Morecambe manager's pride in players' Ipswich Town performance

The Shrimps were beaten 2-1 at the Mazuma Stadium on a day when injuries and suspension meant Adams could only name five substitutes for the League One match.

Nevertheless, they led through Kieran Phillips at half-time, after which goals from George Edmundson and Lee Evans handed three points to the visitors, who also hit the woodwork three times.

In response, Morecambe saw Dylan Connolly have a goal contentiously ruled out for offside before Cole Stockton missed a late chance to level.

Morecambe striker Cole Stockton missed a late chance against Ipswich Town Picture: Ian Lyon

Adams said his team gave their all and were unfortunate not to gain a reward for their efforts.

He said: “We’re disappointed not to take anything from the game.

“Over the 90 minutes, I’m proud of the players. I thought it was an entertaining game, it was probably one of our best performances of the season.

“I thought we put in a magnificent effort, the 11 and then the substitutes coming on helped us as well. I was just delighted with the players.

“I think we took the game to Ipswich. We started on the front foot and we got ahead from a set play; a great ball in and Kieran Phillips was able to put us one-nil ahead.

“We pressed Ipswich all over the park, the second-best team in the league at this moment in time, and they didn’t like it.