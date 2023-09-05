News you can trust since 1886
Morecambe manager's pride in international call-ups

Derek Adams is proud that four Morecambe players have been selected for international honours – but rues that it also meant the postponement of their trip to Barrow AFC.
By Derek Quinn
Published 5th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read
Jacob Bedeau (Grenada), JJ McKiernan (Northern Ireland U21s) and Eli King (Wales U21s) have all been selected for their countries at various levels.

That meant Morecambe passed the three absent player threshold to ensure a postponement, meaning Saturday’s trip to Holker Street must be rescheduled.

The Shrimps would have gone into the game looking for back-to-back wins following last weekend’s defeat of Salford City.

Morecambe defender Jacob Bedeau Picture: Ian LyonMorecambe defender Jacob Bedeau Picture: Ian Lyon
However, they now have a free week before returning at Gillingham a week on Saturday, September 16.

As well as the selections of Bedeau, McKiernan and King, Shrimps youngster Adam Mayor has been put on standby for an England Under-20s training camp.

While pleased at seeing his players gaining international recognition, Adams was surprised there wasn’t a further call-up.

The Morecambe boss said: "We would have rather played the game but, with three or possibly four players missing from a squad of 22, it isn’t possible.

“We could have looked to have played it but we would have been depleted.

“I’m delighted for the lads who have been called up and it is great for the football club too.

“It could have been more because I’m really surprised that Michael Mellon hasn’t had a call up from the Scotland Under-21s squad.

“I did make a call to the Scottish FA to tell them how well he has been doing for us but, from my point of view, he has been brilliant for us.”

Mayor’s England notification is further acknowledgement of the 18-year-old’s progress after he joined Morecambe’s first-team set-up last season.

Having made his debut against MK Dons in August of last year, Mayor has gone on to make 45 appearances, scoring five goals.

Adams said: “Adam Mayor has done really well since joining the first-team environment. He has kicked on and is learning every week.

“For a 19-year-old to be as strong as he is going forward and to understand his defensive duties by tracking back and making tackles like he does is fantastic and I’m really happy for him.’’

