Morecambe manager's hope for internationals

Derek Adams hopes Morecambe’s international call-ups will have taken the positives from working with their respective countries.
By Gavin Browne
Published 15th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
The Shrimps are back in action at Gillingham tomorrow, a fortnight on from their last match: victory over Salford City at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Last weekend’s trip to Barrow AFC was postponed because Eli King (Wales U21s), JJ McKiernan (Northern Ireland U21s), Michael Mellon (Scotland U21s) and Jacob Bedeau (Grenada) were all selected for international duty.

Adam Mayor was also on standby for England U20s’ training camp at St George’s Park.

Morecambe midfielder JJ McKiernan Picture: Jack TaylorMorecambe midfielder JJ McKiernan Picture: Jack Taylor
All of them were due back in training yesterday as Morecambe get set to face the early League Two leaders.

Adams said: “It’s really good for them: Jacob, Eli and JJ all started, while Michael was out in Spain, so it will have been a great experience for them all.

“In Michael’s case, Scotland have a special player in Ben Doak who is in front of him.

“He’s a fantastic talent but Michael will have enjoyed it and learned a lot.”

Mellon didn’t feature in Scotland’s defeat against Spain on Monday evening, though King, McKiernan and Bedeau all had game time.

King played all 90 minutes as Wales’ youngsters won 3-2 against Lithuania in Tuesday’s Euro 2025 qualifier.

McKiernan played twice as Northern Ireland lost 1-0 against Luxembourg and Ukraine, while Bedeau featured in Grenada’s 1-1 draw against Suriname in the CONCACAF Nations League.

However, the defender didn’t play in their midweek 4-0 defeat against Honduras following advice from the government.

