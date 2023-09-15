Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last weekend’s trip to Barrow AFC was postponed because Eli King (Wales U21s), JJ McKiernan (Northern Ireland U21s), Michael Mellon (Scotland U21s) and Jacob Bedeau (Grenada) were all selected for international duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Mayor was also on standby for England U20s’ training camp at St George’s Park.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe midfielder JJ McKiernan Picture: Jack Taylor

All of them were due back in training yesterday as Morecambe get set to face the early League Two leaders.

Adams said: “It’s really good for them: Jacob, Eli and JJ all started, while Michael was out in Spain, so it will have been a great experience for them all.

“In Michael’s case, Scotland have a special player in Ben Doak who is in front of him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a fantastic talent but Michael will have enjoyed it and learned a lot.”

Mellon didn’t feature in Scotland’s defeat against Spain on Monday evening, though King, McKiernan and Bedeau all had game time.

King played all 90 minutes as Wales’ youngsters won 3-2 against Lithuania in Tuesday’s Euro 2025 qualifier.

McKiernan played twice as Northern Ireland lost 1-0 against Luxembourg and Ukraine, while Bedeau featured in Grenada’s 1-1 draw against Suriname in the CONCACAF Nations League.