Adams saw his squad brush aside a fancied Bradford with relative ease on Saturday as Michael Mellon scored twice and created the other for JJ McKiernan.

It was a game in which the Shrimps looked a threat at one end, while defending well and keeping a clean sheet at the other as they picked up their second home win of the season.

Victory means Morecambe have started the season with seven points from four games, leaving them seventh in the early League Two table ahead of Saturday’s trip to Harrogate Town.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylor

Adams said: “I was delighted with the way we managed the game.

“They are one of the favourites to go up this year, as they have been for so many years, but they couldn’t deal with us and the manner of the victory was fantastic.

“I’m delighted for the players because they gave everything. Bradford changed their formation but, no matter how they lined up, they never caused us problems because we were strong in and out of possession and were tactically very good.

“We have a lot of young players but they have worked really hard and today typified that.