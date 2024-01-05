Ged Brannan is excited by the prospect of working with Gwion Edwards, his first January transfer window signing as Morecambe boss.

Edwards has previously played in the Championship, League One and the Scottish top flight after featuring for clubs including Peterborough United, Ipswich Town, Ross County and St Johnstone.

While Edwards’ last 18 months have been hindered by Achilles tendon and hamstring injuries, Brannan is no doubt as to the qualities the former Wales U21 international possesses.

Gwion Edwards became Ged Brannan's first January signing as Morecambe boss Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

The Shrimps’ manager said: “I can’t wait to get him on that pitch.

“He’s got great pedigree, scores a lot of goals, he’s really quick and direct – and that’s what we want.

“He’s missed quite a few months with his hamstring injury but he’s fully recovered.

“He trained with us for a few days and he looks in really good shape.”

Inevitably, Edwards’ career as a wide man triggered speculation that his arrival must mean a departure somewhere else in the squad.

Injuries at Shrewsbury Town have raised the possibility of an early recall for Tom Bloxham, while Adam Mayor’s performances have placed him on other clubs’ radars.

When asked if Edwards had been signed with a possible exit in mind, Brannan said: “Not necessarily because he’s not just a winger.