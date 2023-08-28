Joyce awarded the home side a debatable penalty and sent off Farrend Rawson just after the hour.

A first-half elbow on JJ McKiernan was missed, an incident that saw the Morecambe midfielder forced to leave the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adams said: “We didn’t do enough to win the game but a few big decisions went against us.

Morecambe midfielder JJ McKiernan was forced off in the first half at Harrogate Town Picture: Jack Taylor

“I thought we started the game the better of the two teams and we got into some nice areas, but were unfortunate not to get a clear sight of goal.

“We lost JJ, who got an elbow to his head in an incident that was missed by the referee and his assistants.

“That could have been a red card and then the referee gives Harrogate a penalty for handball when, after seeing the video footage, it looks like it has come off Rawson’s chest rather than what the referee seems to think was his arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the second half, we had to make a couple of substitutions and we wanted to take off a centre-half as both had been booked.

“We took off Jacob Bedeau and, in hindsight, that may have been wrong as Farrend was booked and sent off just after.

“We worked ever so hard with 10 men after that to try and get back in the game but it was a difficult game for us.