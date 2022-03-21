The Shrimps have now conceded 79 goals in 39 league matches this season after Wigan Athletic ran out 4-1 winners at the DW Stadium on Saturday.

That made it 12 goals against in the last three matches and Adams says the defending has not been good enough throughout the season.

He said: “I have just spoken with the staff and they have said that it has been the story of the season: conceding from crossed balls into the box.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams is still awaiting the first win of his second spell in charge

“We haven’t been strong enough with dealing with that, the goals we conceded will tell you that we haven’t.

“I did not think it was a 4-1 game if I am honest. I wouldn’t say they passed us off the pitch, I wouldn’t say they created a lot of clear-cut chances in the game.

“They scored the goals from poor play from us at times. We dealt well in certain aspects of the game and we did not in other aspects.

“The killing time was after we pulled it back to 2-1 because we conceded two more goals that both, again, came from crosses that we just didn’t deal with and have to defend better – and that seems to have been the story of the season.