Morecambe manager's depleted squad for Ipswich Town test

The Shrimps welcome Ipswich Town to the Mazuma Stadium, seven days after going bottom of the division with defeat at Accrington Stanley.

It’s a match pitting a Morecambe team with only one league win this season against an Ipswich side which has only lost once in sitting second in the standings.

Adams watched on as Kieran McKenna’s players scored three times in 15 second-half minutes to beat Cambridge United 3-0 in midweek.

Jake Taylor faces a spell on the sidelines with a muscle injury Picture: Michael Williamson

He said: “They started really well in the first half.

“They didn’t get the goals as Cambridge sat back for large spells but they wore them down.

“They have had a really good start to the season and they have only lost one game – against Plymouth Argyle who are top of the table.

“Ipswich have a fantastic squad for this division but, although it’s a tough prospect, it’s one we look forward to.

“We’re in League One and we’ve got to come up against good teams like Ipswich.”

Morecambe drew both games against Ipswich last season, sharing four goals on the opening day at Portman Road before a 1-1 stalemate at the Mazuma Stadium in February.

The Shrimps had led in each match before late goals meant they had to settle for a point.

If they are to do the same tomorrow, it will be despite a lengthy list of absentees which has grown during the course of the week.

Jake Taylor picked up a muscle injury at Accrington, which is set to keep him out for between four and six weeks.

Liam Shaw sustained a twisted ankle against Cambridge United seven days earlier with his potential absence still to be determined.

Jon Obika will be missing with a family matter to attend to, while Arthur Gnahoua is out suspended.

The club failed in an appeal to overturn his red card at Accrington following an aerial challenge with Mitch Clark.

“He’s out for three games and I’m unsure why the appeal hasn’t been won,” Adams said of Gnahoua’s absence.