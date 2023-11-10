Derek Adams paid tribute to Adam Mayor after watching the Morecambe youngster receive more recognition for his efforts with the club.

The 19-year-old saw off Premier League trio Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Rico Lewis (Manchester City) and Jordan Beyer (Burnley), as well as Adam Wharton (Blackburn Rovers) and George Thomason (Bolton Wanderers).

“He’s done ever so well to get that recognition,” Adams said.

Adam Mayor earned yet more recognition earlier this week Picture: Jack Taylor

“We were all surprised that he won it because of the calibre of player in that section.

“It just shows you how far he’s come in a short space of time – and he was delighted to win the award as well.”

It’s the latest step in a career which saw Mayor break into the first-team set-up last season after a loan spell with Colne.

Fifty-three appearances in all competitions have brought six goals, as well as attention over the summer from other clubs.

Under contract at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium until 2025, Mayor’s progress was further highlighted when he was placed on standby for England age group training camps earlier this season.

Adams added: “Getting recognition with England has helped him greatly as well.

“The possibility of being in their squad, for a player in League Two – for England to look at him in the way they have done, then it shows a lot of people have got eyes on him.”

Clubs being interested in a youngster playing on the left-hand side for Morecambe in League Two is familiar territory for the Shrimps.

Rewind three seasons and it was Carlos Mendes Gomes attracting attention for his displays in a promotion-winning cause.

Morecambe’s boss acknowledged that, if Mayor continues at his current rate of development, then interest inevitably turns into something more concrete instead.

“It certainly will,” Adams recognised.

“Him playing week in week out, performing at the level he is doing: he will be looked at by other clubs.