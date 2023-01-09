Morecambe manager's claim following victory over Cheltenham Town
Derek Adams said that Morecambe’s supporters were treated to some of the best football they had witnessed during their side’s weekend win over Cheltenham Town.
Last Saturday’s 2-1 victory at the Mazuma Stadium was the first time Morecambe had won three successive games at League One level.
It also extended their unbeaten run on home soil to seven matches, a run heading back to October.
Adams was full of praise for his players as they moved out of the relegation zone thanks to goals from Jensen Weir and Kieran Phillips, either side of an Alfie May leveller.
They moved up to 19th in the table, two points clear of the drop zone and ahead of Saturday’s hosts, Cambridge United, on goal difference.
Adams said: “That’s the best football Morecambe has ever seen, there is no doubt about that.
“The win was nothing more than we deserved and I don’t think you will see many better performances.
“The confidence and the enthusiasm of a young squad was phenomenal.
“We have put our trust in these young players and you could see how they have grown.
“Our first goal was outstanding, the way we passed it and opened them up, and came at a time when we were playing some of the best football Morecambe fans have ever seen.
“The way we passed the ball, dominated possession and created chances was brilliant.
“We had to show some resolve too as they came back at us but we limited them to very little.
“The confidence and the enthusiasm from a young squad was brilliant.”