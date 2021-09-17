Morecambe manager won't read much into Doncaster Rovers' league position

The Shrimps make the journey to South Yorkshire on the back of consecutive league and cup defeats against AFC Wimbledon and Everton’s U21s.

They come up against a Doncaster side, however, which sits bottom of the League One table after five defeats and a draw in their first half-dozen matches.

Nevertheless, Robinson has cautioned against reading too much into the league table at this stage of the season.

Morecambe lost to Everton's U21s in midweek

He said: “I believe they are in a false position.

“I watched them against Portsmouth, where they drew, and against Wigan, where they lost but they were very competitive.

“They have changed systems and Richie (Wellens, Doncaster manager) is still finding players.

“There weren’t many people in who were under contract, and though it’s a difficult job, I firmly believe he’s put a good side together.”

Morecambe will have Adam Phillips available after recovering from the ankle knock that has kept him out of the last two games.

He adds to Robinson’s midfield options as they seek a first away victory in the league.

“We expect a really competitive game,” he said.

“It’s a beautiful stadium and a beautiful pitch, and we’ve seen some of the lessons from last Saturday against Wimbledon.

“Some of the play inside our box wasn’t what we wanted, we wanted more forward passing and we didn’t seem to have an end product.

“However, it’s still a work in progress and it’s still early days in the season.”