Morecambe manager won't be distracted by takeover talk
Derek Adams says he will focus on the football and leave the speculation about Morecambe’s ownership to others as he sets his sights on a fourth successive victory this weekend.
The Shrimps’ 2-1 win over Cheltenham Town last Saturday made it three wins from three for the first time since 2021.
It also lifted them out of the League One relegation zone with Adams hoping for more success when they travel to struggling Cambridge United on Saturday.
Victory came 72 hours after it was reported that 20-year-old business tycoon Sarbjot Johal was set to complete a takeover of the club, with a deal said to be in place and awaiting EFL approval.
The club had responded with a statement of its own, though Johal was again present at the Mazuma Stadium last weekend.
When asked about the club’s update, Adams said: “I think the statement is a good one and keeps the fans in the loop.
“It is important we concentrate on the football and prepare for Cambridge this weekend.
“At the end of the day, we are trying to be better than our financial position is – which is at the bottom of the league – and that is all you can ask from the players and the management team
“We have seen our players make great strides and seen the togetherness of the squad in recent weeks.
“Cambridge are another team in and around us, so Saturday is another big game for us and another three points would make a huge difference again.”
With the transfer window now open, Adams insists that the current finances mean it will be ‘one in and one out’ until he is told otherwise.
Ousmane Fane and Dylan Connolly have both left the club in the last week.
Adams has, however, brought in 20-year-old Southampton central defender Dynel Simeu on loan until the end of the season.
Another addition is expected to join the ranks this week, following in the footsteps of Simeu who was an unused substitute against Cheltenham.
Simeu, who adds to Adams’ options at the back, has yet to feature in League One but has played in the Papa Johns Trophy for Chelsea and Southampton.
He has, however, enjoyed successful loan spells in League Two with both Carlisle United and Tranmere Rovers.