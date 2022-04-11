The Shrimps went down 2-1 but Adams felt his side were the better team on the day, only to be hit by a "questionable'' penalty award from referee Carl Boyson that handed Cambridge victory at the Abbey Stadium and ended his side's recent run of games without defeat.

Adams said: “I thought we were better than Cambridge.

"We had better moments than them in the 90 minutes and we had better play than them as well.

Morecambe defender Greg Leigh was adjudged to have conceded the decisive penalty at Cambridge United

“We scored a really good goal, they got a penalty that was questionable, but over the 90 minutes, the amount of chances we had and the opportunities we had, I don’t think they deserved three points today.

“They got one opportunity today from the referee who gave them a penalty kick.