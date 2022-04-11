Morecambe manager: We were the better side in defeat at Cambridge United
Morecambe boss Derek Adams was adamant that his side deserved something from the game against Cambridge.
The Shrimps went down 2-1 but Adams felt his side were the better team on the day, only to be hit by a "questionable'' penalty award from referee Carl Boyson that handed Cambridge victory at the Abbey Stadium and ended his side's recent run of games without defeat.
Adams said: “I thought we were better than Cambridge.
"We had better moments than them in the 90 minutes and we had better play than them as well.
“We scored a really good goal, they got a penalty that was questionable, but over the 90 minutes, the amount of chances we had and the opportunities we had, I don’t think they deserved three points today.
“They got one opportunity today from the referee who gave them a penalty kick.
"My players say that it wasn’t a penalty, the player got across our defender and fell to the ground, it might have looked like there was contact but there was none.”