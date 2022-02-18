Morecambe manager wants to see draws turned into victories

Despite some promising performances of late, the Shrimps have only won one of their last eight.

Half of those matches have ended in draws as Morecambe and the sides around them have failed to capitalise on each other’s inability to put a run of wins together.

Only five points separate Lincoln City, in 17th, from Morecambe in 21st with Shrewsbury Town, Fleetwood Town and AFC Wimbledon also narrowly ahead of Robinson’s players.

Morecambe celebrate Cole Stockton's goal during last August's win against Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury are the Shrimps’ hosts tomorrow with Morecambe looking to complete a league double after victory at the Mazuma Stadium last August.

Robinson said: “They are all big games now, and although we’re playing well, we need to pick up more points.

“Our play last Saturday against Gillingham warranted three points but we got one and it gave us another towards our ultimate aim of survival.

“If we can get three points on Saturday, it brings Shrewsbury back into the mix but another point will be good if we play the way we did last weekend.

“All the statistics signal we’re going to start winning games but we have to go out and do just that.

“One team is going to go down from the group with us and the four or five teams above, so it’s down to us to make sure it’s not us.

“We’ve got players in form and we’re playing good football, which is hard given the pitches and the weather we’re encountering at the moment.”

Liam Gibson has returned to training after limping off at Accrington Stanley so, barring Ryan McLaughlin, Robinson has a full squad from which to pick.