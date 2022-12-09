The Shrimps’ boss was at Edgeley Park on Wednesday to see the Addicks exit the FA Cup with defeat at Stockport County.

It was a first game for caretaker boss Anthony Hayes following Charlton’s decision to sack Ben Garner on Monday with the club sitting 17th in League One.

Hayes freshened up the starting XI for a cup tie in which County ran out deserved winners.

Morecambe drew their last home match against Exeter City

Adams explained: “There were a lot of changes from the team who played last Friday against Cheltenham Town.

“I think they were probably looking more towards Saturday than the FA Cup but they have got a very talented outfit there.

“I don’t think they would have expected to be in the bottom half of the table.”

The Addicks will be able to call upon Jayden Stockley after the striker completed a three-match ban.

There is also the prospect of a reunion with Morecambe’s promotion-winning skipper Sam Lavelle should he retain his place.

The 26-year-old was one of those brought back into the Charlton team in midweek, having been dropped in favour of youngsters Lucas Ness and Zach Mitchell against Cheltenham.

Adams said: “He played on Wednesday, so we will wait and see what they decide to do in terms of who they pick this weekend.

“Regardless, it will be really good to see Sam again because he did ever so well for us over a number of years.”

The injured trio of Jon Obika, Ash Hunter and Courtney Duffus are Morecambe’s only confirmed absentees for tomorrow.

A couple of players have been missing with illness as the Shrimps look to make it five games unbeaten at home.

They have taken six points from the last four matches at the Mazuma Stadium, beating Barnsley before drawing against Derby County, Portsmouth and Exeter City.

The Shrimps have drawn nine league matches this season, second only to Fleetwood Town (11), which goes a long way to explaining their position at the foot of the table.

Adams isn’t hitting the panic button yet, insisting: “There are 26 games to go and it’s a long season ahead.

