Derek Adams was thrilled after watching his Morecambe players return to winning ways on Tuesday evening.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Angol’s first-half goal, the 30-year-old’s fourth of the season, handed Morecambe a fourth win of the calendar year: all of which have come at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking afterwards, Adams said: “I’m delighted – for the players because they put in so much effort tonight to play against a team in fifth position, to come away with a 1-0 victory, for Lee Angol to get the goal.

Morecambe defeated AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday evening Picture: Morecambe FC

“The performance was excellent; the team spirit, the way they pressed, the way they harried and I think, over the 90 minutes, it was a really big win for us.”

Victory over an AFC Wimbledon team only four points adrift of the automatic promotion places came three days after defeat against a Gillingham side which hadn’t won in 13.

Adams had only praise for his players, who have met eight of the division’s top 12 in their last 11 matches and moved to within one point of safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve competed well against teams in the top half of the table,” he said.

“We’ve been unfortunate at times not to take in more points but, tonight, we’ve taken the three points, we’ve kept a clean sheet – and we had to defend because Wimbledon do put a lot of crosses into the box and also from set plays.

“On the flip side, we could have probably scored more goals if we had taken our opportunities.”