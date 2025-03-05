Morecambe manager thrilled with 'a really big win'

By Gavin Browne
Published 5th Mar 2025, 16:06 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 16:07 BST

Derek Adams was thrilled after watching his Morecambe players return to winning ways on Tuesday evening.

The Shrimps snapped a run of three consecutive League Two defeats with a 1-0 victory against AFC Wimbledon at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Lee Angol’s first-half goal, the 30-year-old’s fourth of the season, handed Morecambe a fourth win of the calendar year: all of which have come at home.

Speaking afterwards, Adams said: “I’m delighted – for the players because they put in so much effort tonight to play against a team in fifth position, to come away with a 1-0 victory, for Lee Angol to get the goal.

Morecambe defeated AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday evening Picture: Morecambe FCMorecambe defeated AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday evening Picture: Morecambe FC
“The performance was excellent; the team spirit, the way they pressed, the way they harried and I think, over the 90 minutes, it was a really big win for us.”

Victory over an AFC Wimbledon team only four points adrift of the automatic promotion places came three days after defeat against a Gillingham side which hadn’t won in 13.

Adams had only praise for his players, who have met eight of the division’s top 12 in their last 11 matches and moved to within one point of safety.

“We’ve competed well against teams in the top half of the table,” he said.

“We’ve been unfortunate at times not to take in more points but, tonight, we’ve taken the three points, we’ve kept a clean sheet – and we had to defend because Wimbledon do put a lot of crosses into the box and also from set plays.

“On the flip side, we could have probably scored more goals if we had taken our opportunities.”

