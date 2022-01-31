Morecambe manager takes the positives from their Accrington Stanley draw

Two goals from the resurgent Jonah Ayunga had given the Shrimps a superb start before Morecambe’s problems at defending set pieces came to the fore again with Stanley hitting back from a corner and a free-kick.

The point keeps them 21st in League One, a point behind AFC Wimbledon as they prepare for Tuesday’s rearranged trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

Robinson said: “It feels when you are 2-0 up, you should be disappointed that you did not take all three points.

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson Picture: Getty Images

“In the end, we had the better chances, but a point is a positive because we haven’t done that much this season.

“We needed to defend their goals better. Their second goal is not a free-kick but we have to defend it better.

“Overall though, a point away from home is always a positive.”

Ayunga’s double took his tally to five for the season – three of which have come in the last two games – and he earned plaudits from his manager who said: “I thought Jonah and the front three as a whole were class.

“Cole Stockton and Arthur Gnahoua, when they got the ball into their feet were very good, but Jonah was outstanding,

“He nearly finished it off with a chance at the end that could have sealed his hat-trick, but he scored two good goals.

“We have worked with him to make sure he shoots more and to make his game a bit simpler and I think we are now starting to see that pay off.”

Elsewhere, Shrimps’ defender Greg Leigh was an unused substitute as Jamaica lost 3-2 to Panama in their latest World Cup qualifier.