After a fine Shrimps performance, the manager provided a strongly-worded post-match press conference at the Mazuma Stadium.

Adams called out what he felt was a lack of backing from the club to make the changes he thought were necessary to take them forward in League One.

He also took issue with online criticism which has been voiced by some supporters so far this season.

Derek Adams had no regrets over his post-match comments last weekend Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Speaking before Saturday’s trip to Lincoln City, Adams reiterated his view.

“What I said are the facts,” the Morecambe boss insisted.

“As a manager, at times, you’ve got to let the supporters know where we are as a football club; I think that’s important as the manager of the club and of the first team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s important they understand where we are as a football club.

“I was being transparent with them and giving them the feeling from the dressing room.

“Nowadays, it’s extremely difficult because of the invention of social media.

“It’s a platform to speak out without sometimes having the knowledge of what’s going on inside an organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When people speak out and don’t have that knowledge or wisdom, sometimes that can be detrimental to the football club.

“As a manager, it’s important we give out what the facts are.”

Adams also acknowledged last weekend that Morecambe wouldn’t have any room for manoeuvre in the January transfer window.

That could change if the club, which was put up for sale two months ago, was to be bought before then and added funds made available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Adams maintained he was unaware of any acquisition being completed sooner rather than later.

He said: “We’re at a time where I think that (sale update) has to come from the board but I haven’t been told of anything happening in the short term.

“We can’t do anything in the January window as it stands unless we were able to offload.

“That would mean the players who aren’t getting in the matchday squad and haven’t had game time would have to find another club if they wish to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad