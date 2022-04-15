The Shrimps head to Charlton Athletic this afternoon, sitting outside the relegation zone thanks to a goal difference one better than fourth-bottom Gillingham.

It could hardly be a tighter fight for survival with Fleetwood Town, Morecambe and Gillingham all on 38 points, three in front of third-bottom AFC Wimbledon.

The latter meet already-relegated Crewe Alexandra today, before Fleetwood travel to Gillingham on Easter Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cole Stockton scored when Morecambe and Charlton Athletic drew 2-2 at the Mazuma Stadium in November

Fleetwood also host AFC Wimbledon a week tomorrow so, while Morecambe’s fate remains in their own hands, it promises to be a nervy final fortnight.

Adams said: “We know we have some really difficult games to come but we’re in a position where we’re ahead of the (relegation) line.

“We’ll have to win a game somewhere down the line and pick up points to get ourselves safe for next season.

“We understand that Gillingham, Fleetwood and Wimbledon play against each other, which obviously means some of them will pick up points.

“I don’t think draws will be enough for us, we need another win from somewhere – and maybe two wins would do it.”

First up is today’s trip to The Valley to meet a Charlton side sitting 15th in the table after an inconsistent couple of months.

Six defeats in seven were followed by three straight wins and, after a loss and a draw, they won at promotion-chasing Rotherham United last weekend.

Morecambe battled back from two goals down to draw 2-2 when the teams met in November but make the trip today without Ryan McLaughlin, who is out for the remainder of the season with a foot injury.

“It’s a very tough fixture,” Adams said of this afternoon’s encounter.

"Charlton are a side that probably feel they should be in the Championship.

"They are a team that has got undoubted talent within their squad, which is a very, very good one.

"We understand that but, from our point of view, we’re fighting to stay in League One so it’s up to us to go there and do the job we need to do.