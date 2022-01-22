Morecambe manager sees reasons for optimism ahead of Wycombe Wanderers meeting

The Shrimps welcome Wycombe Wanderers to the Mazuma Stadium, four days on from losing against another promotion hopeful in Wigan Athletic.

Robinson’s players impressed in midweek, giving Wigan more than a run for their money before losing to what they felt was a debatable late goal.

Morecambe’s manager has spoken before about his desire to have a settled backline, having alternated between Kyle Letheren and Jokull Andresson in goal, as well as fielding a number of players alongside skipper Anthony O’Connor in central defence.

Morecambe impressed in defeat against Wigan Athletic

Now, with the arrivals of Trevor Carson and Jacob Bedeau, Robinson believes there have been tangible signs of improvement in the club’s performances this month.

He said: “It’s built from the second half against Doncaster Rovers.

“The defensive performance against Spurs was excellent for 85 minutes and we defended really well and were excellent at AFC Wimbledon.

“It’s been a build-up in momentum and has coincided with people being fit, as well as the back four and keeper staying the same.

“Keeping the back four and keeper together is huge. You can change the other bodies but you need the spine of your team to stay the same.

“We’ve managed to do that for the last three or four games and the difference in the performances is there to see.”

Having been 10th at the end of September, defeat at Wycombe in October’s first meeting saw the Shrimps launched into a tailspin.

One win from the final 13 league games of last year meant they ended 2021 in the relegation places.

They remain fourth-bottom, three points from safety with 24 points from 26 games, but Robinson is optimistic the new year will bring better fortunes.

He said: “We can’t worry about anyone else and what they do, we can only affect ourselves.

“We have to show quality on the ball and I think we will continue to improve.

“If we continue to improve then we will pick up points - and we need to take double the points we have in the next 20 games to stay up.

“That’s more than achievable. Other teams will have bad patches and we’re hoping we’ve had ours.”