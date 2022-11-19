The Shrimps are back in action at Lincoln City today, looking for a first win in five league matches as they sit third-bottom of the division.

They have taken six points from the last 15 on offer with victory over Barnsley as well as draws against Wycombe Wanderers, Derby County and Portsmouth.

The latter display was arguably one of Morecambe’s best this season, creating a number of chances to take three points against a Pompey team in the top six.

Derek Adams felt only the finishing touch was missing in Morecambe's display against Portsmouth last weekend Picture: Ian Lyon

Speaking ahead of today’s trip to the LNER Stadium, the first of two games there in four days, Adams maintained the finishing touch was the only thing lacking of late.

“It was a really good performance against Portsmouth,” he said.

“We were really unfortunate not to get the victory but we played ever so well and created a host of really good opportunities.

“To create as many opportunities as we did was pleasing but we just haven’t been able to take the big ones when they come along.

“We have had some really good performances this season, especially against Derby County, Barnsley, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth, which should give us the confidence to go on.

“The only two results we can be disappointed with were Cheltenham Town and Cambridge United (1-0 and 2-1 defeats respectively).

“We can look at others and think there were games where we could have won but we’ve drawn them instead.

“There have been times where we’ve been very competitive but we’ve been unfortunate in terms of the result.”

Another reason for Adams’ optimism is the easing of the club’s injury list.

Morecambe went into the season with a small enough squad as it was, only to then pick up a number of injuries.

Barring any further knocks or illnesses, only Hunter and season-long absentee Courtney Duffus are unavailable which provides Adams with a more welcome selection headache.

He added: “We’re starting to get a stronger group back as well, which adds that competition for places you always want.

“We were sometimes having to play players out of position for too many games in a row.