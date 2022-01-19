Morecambe manager seeks new arrivals at both ends of the pitch

The January transfer window has so far seen the departures of five players: loan trio Jokull Andresson, Josh McPake and Callum Jones, as well as Shayon Harrison and Scott Wootton.

Trevor Carson, Jacob Bedeau and Ousmane Fane have come in but Robinson doesn’t want to finish there.

The attacking department would appear the priority given Harrison’s departure and the absences of Courtney Duffus and Jon Obika have left the Shrimps without a striking option on the bench for the last two matches.

Morecambe striker Jon Obika has a hamstring injury

Robinson confirmed: “We’re hoping to have another one, two potentially.

“I want to add to the forward line because we’re short of forward options.

“Hopefully Courtney Duffus and Jon Obika will add to those options. Jon tweaked his hamstring, so we’ve asked Cole (Stockton), Jonah Ayunga and Arthur (Gnahoua) to keep going.

“I think I need one more defender although Anthony (O’Connor), Jacob (Bedeau) and Greg (Leigh) have a really good relationship.

“Attracting players with low wages isn’t as easy as it sounds. We’ve got Ousmane Fane in and we’re trying very hard (to sign others).”

Tuesday’s defeat to Wigan also saw the Shrimps deal with another injury problem.

Greg Leigh was replaced just before the hour, having required treatment following a foul.

The full-back didn’t seem overly impressed by the decision, which saw Liam Gibson brought on, though Robinson explained his decision afterwards.

He said: “Greg wanted to stay on, he hobbled on for four or five minutes.

“He accepted it at the end, we had to put Gibbo on and Gibbo did well.

“We didn’t want to take Greg off and we hope he will be fit for Saturday.”