Morecambe manager saw positives in Plymouth Argyle display

The patched-up Shrimps, missing a number of regulars through illness, lost 2-0 to two first-half headers from Conor Grant and Ryan Hardie as Argyle made the most of the chances that came their way.

The Shrimps created several opportunities, only to be denied by the home side’s highly-rated keeper Michael Cooper, who produced one world class save from Anthony O’Connor’s header.

Adams said: “I thought we played very well.

Toumani Diagouraga was one of the Morecambe absentes

“Plymouth had the same number of shots on target as us and had the same number of shots off target.

“The two goals we gave away were poor defensively from us, a cross into the box we should have dealt better with at the back post, and there was a free header in the box.

“Other than that, you look at our goalkeeper today who wasn’t troubled. Michael Cooper was troubled more than our goalkeeper, and from our point of view, it was a really positive performance.

“We probably should have scored in the first half and, in the second half, we had better opportunities.

“We had a number of players missing out through illness as well so we can take heart from that.”

Adams was forced into a number of changes before the game following illness in the camp, and the Scotsman was quick to praise the players that came and did a job.

He added: “We lost five players yesterday through illness, it was going through the camp. We had to change one just before kick-off as well.

“We were down to the bare minimum going into the game, but that didn’t stop us having a really good performance.

“We missed Toumani Diagouraga, we missed Aaron Wildig today through illness, Greg Leigh through illness as well. We’ll have to assess them before Tuesday and hopefully they’re back fit.”