Derek Adams said his Morecambe players pressed the ‘self-destruct’ button after letting a two-goal lead slide against Barrow AFC and slipping to six points from safety in League Two.

Adams saw his side take a two-goal lead into the break at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Saturday thanks to goals from Gwion Edwards and Lee Angol.

Those came either side of Max Taylor’s red card on the half-hour before a huge missed chance from Andy Dallas and Harry Burgoyne’s goalkeeping error allowed Barrow to share the spoils with goals from Robbie Gotts and Tyler Smith.

It meant the match finished 2-2 as a day that started so full of promise ended in frustration.

Morecambe had taken a two-goal lead against Barrow AFC Picture: Morecambe FC

That was made all the more disappointing with Tranmere Rovers’ shock win at title-chasing Bradford City further hurting the Shrimps’ survival hopes.

Adams said: “The game summed up our season and summed up the football club: it was self-destruct.

“We went 1-0 ahead and had a player sent off and were cruising at 2-0, but then they got away with a foul for their first goal and we gave them a second with a goalkeeping error – and that is the story of our season.

“We had chances to kill them off and make it 3-0, but didn’t do it, and then made a mistake which let them back in – and that is what we have been doing all season and it has cost us all season.

“The work ethic was excellent but individual errors really cost us.”