Morecambe manager reiterates the challenge facing the Shrimps in League One

The Shrimps’ first campaign at League One level was always going to be a challenge, not least with eight former Premier League clubs in the third tier.

They had already beaten one, Sheffield Wednesday, and were within seconds of defeating another, Ipswich Town, before coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 with the Addicks on Tuesday.

Charlton’s team that night included Chris Gunter, Wales’ most-capped player with 106 appearances and someone who had never played outside the Championship until joining Charlton in October 2020.

Morecambe fought back to draw with Charlton Athletic in midweek

Northern Ireland international Conor Washington netted the visitors’ second goal, while their bench included Charlie Kirk, a £500,000 signing from Crewe Alexandra, and Ben Watson, who scored Wigan Athletic’s winner against Manchester City in the 2013 FA Cup final.

The point saw Morecambe drop to 19th in the table going into this afternoon’s game with MK Dons, albeit only six points behind Bolton Wanderers in 11th.

Robinson said: “People showed me what the budget for 14th place (Charlton’s league position) is and it’s more than double ours.

“We knew it was a tough test, especially when you’re coming up against players like Conor Washington who I’ve worked with before and showed his quality with the goal the other night.

“It also shows how well we’ve done. We’re within touching distance of the teams above us, which was always the aim when we get to Christmas.

“Then, we want to strengthen the squad but we still have the core of a good squad.”

Morecambe’s spirit was very much in evidence on Tuesday after errors from Jokull Andresson and Ryan Delaney helped Charlton to a 2-0 lead with 27 minutes gone.

The Shrimps’ habit of conceding goals from set pieces had seen Andresson come under the microscope, even before his midweek mistake gifted Charlton the lead.

However, the 20-year-old Reading loanee impressed Robinson with his response; most notably something he did in the dying embers of the game with Charlton seeking a winner.

The manager said: “It’s tough if you’re a keeper because if you make a mistake, then it’s usually costly, but your team-mates can make errors and they might get away with them.

“Jokull is a young boy but he still showed the character to come out and take a corner in the last minute.

“The character shown by everyone on Tuesday night was terrific.”