Morecambe manager reiterates loanee expectation

Derek Adams has reiterated he expects Morecambe’s loanees to remain with the club beyond the end of this month’s transfer window.

By Gavin Browne
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 12:30pm

The Shrimps presently have five players on loan at the Mazuma Stadium – the most that can be named in a matchday squad – following last week’s signing of Dynel Simeu.

Last summer saw the club bring in Liam Shaw, Jensen Weir, Kieran Phillips and Caleb Watts on a season-long basis.

All have produced eye-catching performances, leading to the fear there may be a repeat of Adam Phillips’ early recall in January 2021.

Jensen Weir and Caleb Watts have impressed while on loan with Morecambe Picture: Jack Taylor
In the run-up to Christmas, Adams had said that he didn’t envisage history repeating itself; a stance he took again when speaking before training on Thursday.

“We’ve had good conversations with the (parent) clubs,” said the Morecambe boss.

“We’re confident that they will stay for us for the rest of the season.”

The first week-and-a-half of the January transfer window has been a busy one for the Shrimps.

Ousmane Fane, Dylan Connolly and Anthony O’Connor have all departed, with Simeu and Dan Crowley adding to the defensive and midfield options.

Working on a one in, one out basis for now, it means Adams has scope to bring in another player.

He added: “Anthony O’Connor leaving allows us to take another player in.

“We would look towards a permanent signing rather than a loan, although there’s nothing to stop us from taking another loan player in.

“We’ve still got an idea of what we want to do and we’re going to assess things.

“We’ve taken in Dynel to add cover at the back because we understood we would move players out.”

