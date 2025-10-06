Morecambe manager pleased with their defensive display
After conceding 10 goals in their previous two games, the Shrimps produced a much better defensive display in drawing 1-1 against one of the National League’s in-form sides.
Gwion Edwards had put Morecambe ahead with 16 minutes of normal time remaining before the hosts levelled moments later through Kennedy Digie.
Speaking afterwards, Johal said: “We knew it was going to be a very difficult game; maybe one of the most difficult games we have played so far.
“They are a side in form and have only lost one of their last 10, and this is a very difficult place to come and play football.
“They’re a very organised team; they’ve got some very good players and they have an intensity to their play.
“We know every time they get the ball, they are looking to score and are constantly attacking, so it was a real defensive challenge for us.
“We made a real concentrated effort in the last few days to work on our defending with video sessions, team meetings and individual meetings, and I’m really pleased we were a lot more competitive defensively.
“At the other end we scored a really good goal from Gwion and I was pleased for him.
“Since I’ve come in, he’s been one of the people who’s been a real leader in the dressing room and it was great to have him back from injury.”