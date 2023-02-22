Morecambe manager pleased with Port Vale victory
Derek Adams praised his Morecambe players’ character after they bounced back from defeat with victory on Tuesday night.
Three days on from seeing their unbeaten home run end against Peterborough United, the Shrimps were 1-0 winners over Port Vale at the Mazuma Stadium.
The only goal came via Adam Mayor’s fourth of the season, early in the second half.
Victory also enabled Morecambe to climb three places in the table, moving out of the League One relegation zone.
Adams told the club website: “I think tonight, we had a lot of top performers.
“We had to because Port Vale are, quite rightly, in the middle of the table and we’ve now cut the gap between ourselves and a number of teams.
“I thought it was a good advert for League One football. Both teams passed the ball, competed, created chances and we were eventually able to find the breakthrough.
“I was just delighted for the players tonight because they deserved that.
“They’ve been through a difficult time at stages and not got the breaks, but tonight we went at it and got the win.
“It was tough, they threw everyone on at the end and threw crosses into the box.
“They put on a number of strikers, they probably had four on at the end, and I thought the players stood up to it; that’s the character you need.
“We’ve got a very, very young squad at this football club and they’re coming of age now, they’re learning the game.
“It’s probably not the best place to learn it in League One, but they’re certainly doing that.”