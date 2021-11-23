Morecambe manager: Players passed a test of character against Charlton Athletic

The Shrimps had gone into the game on the back of last Saturday’s win against Fleetwood Town, only to find themselves two goals down with 27 minutes gone.

Only 71 seconds had elapsed when Morecambe keeper Jokull Andresson helped Diallang Jaiyesimi’s cross into his own goal.

The Addicks doubled their advantage when Ryan Delaney was caught out by a goal kick, allowing Conor Washington to lift it over the advancing Andresson.

Cole Stockton scored a first-half penalty

However, Cole Stockton pulled one back from the spot on 29 minutes after he was brought down by Chris Gunter.

The Shrimps then made it four points in as many days when skipper Anthony O’Connor converted Alfie McCalmont’s corner in the 72nd minute.

Robinson said: “We had to come back from 2-0 down against a very good side.

“We showed tremendous character, the boys who made mistakes showed their character and I thought it was a performance that deserved a draw.

“They never give less than 100 per cent and it’s nice to see them get their just reward.”

Robinson had to make one change from the side which came away from Highbury with three points.

Arthur Gnahoua’s illness meant a first appearance for Courtney Duffus since the win against Sheffield Wednesday at the end of August.

“Courtney deserves a big mention,” Robinson said.

“We threw him in due to Arthur’s illness and I thought the three boys up front (Duffus, Stockton and Jonah Ayunga) were a real handful.

“Courtney was terrific for someone who has been out so long and we’re hoping Jon Obika will get 60 minutes on Tuesday for the reserves and become a live option for the cup.

“I thought the two full-backs Ryan (McLaughlin) and Greg (Leigh) were excellent with their one against one defending.

“The midfield three (McCalmont, Callum Jones and Shane McLoughlin), the stats go through the roof with the running they give you.”