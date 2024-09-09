Derek Adams was once again left frustrated as his Morecambe players lost their fifth league game in succession.

Kane Hemmings’ first-half penalty saw the Shrimps beaten 1-0 at Crewe Alexandra, where Adams felt they deserved something for their efforts.

He said: “We were the better side on the day. Crewe manager Lee Bell said that to us after the game.

“We deserved more out of the game and had more opportunities on goal than Crewe did.

Jordan Slew was taken off at half-time on Saturday Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

“First half, we huffed and puffed and didn’t really use the wide area enough – and we had to change something at the break, which we did.

“That seemed to work and we played a different style and got more opportunities.

“We became more direct and that caused them problems. We got more balls in the box and created more chances but, once again, we are down to another game where we lose a goal that could have been prevented.

“We just have to be a wee bit cuter and better around that 18-yard box.

“We see the stats and they show that we are getting in good areas and we need to do better there and take our chances.”