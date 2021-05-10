Morecambe manager pays tribute to his squad after Bradford City victory

After a number of influential performances, the veteran midfielder again led the way as the Shrimps picked up a 2-0 win at the Mazuma Stadium.

He played a crucial role in the opening goal, turning away from two Bradford players and advancing before playing the ball in behind the centre-backs for Liam McAlinden to break the deadlock.

“He’s been fantastic throughout the season,” Adams said of the 33-year-old.

Toumani Diagouraga again shone for Morecambe at the weekend

“He’s shown what a top quality player he is and he keeps on going.

“He’s got really good legs on him for a player who is the age he is.”

Diagouraga’s team-mates also earned praise from the manager for their displays over the course of the season.

Morecambe ended the season with the third best home record in League Two, claiming 44 points at the Mazuma Stadium.

They also posted the division’s seventh best set of results on their travels with 10 wins and four draws.

Their total of 69 goals scored was also the fourth highest with only Cambridge United (73), Oldham Athletic (72) and Exeter City (71) netting more frequently.

At the other end, seven teams conceded more than their 58 goals, though they only conceded once in the final four matches.

“They have shown this year, mentally, they are very strong as a group,” Adams said.

“This league is a tough league and my players have shown that (mental strength) this season.”