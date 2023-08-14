Adams saw his team go down 3-0 at the One Call Stadium last Saturday with Lucas Akins netting twice and Davis Keillor-Dunn also on target for the Stags.

It was a game in which the home side had more than 80 per cent possession and showed why they are one of the clubs tipped to do well in League Two this season.

Tom Bloxham had spurned an early chance for the Shrimps with the game goalless.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylor

However, Akins broke the deadlock in first-half added time and converted a late penalty, either side of Keillor-Dunn netting Mansfield’s second goal just after the hour mark.

Adams said: “It was a difficult afternoon for us as we came up against a very good side and they deserved to win the game without doubt.

“They are vastly experienced and have been trying hard to get out of this division for a few years now, and you could see that by their play.

“I thought we dealt well with the threats of Rhys Oates and Lucas Akins to start with.

“Though we had a bit of the ball early on, we struggled to get it to our front men and they struggled against an experienced defence.

“All in all they didn’t have loads of chances but they definitely deserved to win.