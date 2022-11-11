The Shrimps go into the game on the back of consecutive cup defeats against Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons within the last week.

They now face a Pompey team who still sit fifth in the League One table, despite having only won one of their last seven matches.

However, their five previous visits to Morecambe have seen the Shrimps win twice and pick up three draws.

Shane McLoughlin missed Morecambe's midweek defeat with a toe injury Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

The most recent of those was Easter Monday’s stalemate and, with Adams’ players third-bottom of the division, he has called for a similar display this weekend.

“Coming to Morecambe isn’t easy for teams and that’s a good sign,” he said of their history against Portsmouth on home soil.

“We did well against them last season, which enabled us to stay in the division, and we will need a performance like that one.

“Portsmouth are a fantastic football club, a club that wants to get back in the Championship and probably the Premier League as well.

“They have been in League One for a few seasons now but they have a lot of talented players in their squad.”

Adams also cleared up any confusion surrounding Shane McLoughlin’s non-appearance at MK Dons in midweek.

McLoughlin’s name initially appeared on the teamsheet, only for a new one to be issued moments later with the midfielder replaced by Liam Shaw.

The manager said: “We had a digital teamsheet and I made a mistake on that.

“Shane was out injured so he couldn’t have played; one of the players stood on his toe in training.

“He went for an X-ray but it wasn’t broken, so he will hopefully train towards the end of this week.”

It’s hoped McLoughlin will be joined back in full training next week by Max Melbourne, Jake Taylor and Donald Love following their absences.

Taylor has been out since collecting a muscle injury against Accrington Stanley at the start of October.

Melbourne was stretchered off after damaging his hamstring at Bolton Wanderers in mid-August, while Love has missed the last three games after picking up a thigh injury in training.