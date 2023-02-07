The Shrimps are now unbeaten in eight home games, having won the last four.

They will be looking to add to that run of form when they face Duncan Ferguson’s strugglers at the weekend.

Morecambe striker Cole Stockton gets a shot away during last weekend's loss at Derby County Picture: Jack Taylor

Adams will be hoping his charges can pick themselves up quickly for this weekend’s outing.

A win would mean a league double over their visitors after a last-gasp victory at the New Lawn earlier in the season.

More importantly, it would also take them nine points clear of their opponents who have lost their last four games.

The Morecambe boss said: “All games are big no matter what time of the season they are, but we have put a run of home form together and are undefeated in eight at the Mazuma Stadium – and we want to continue that.

“It’s important we make home form count because it is hard to get results away from home.

“It is very difficult to go away to venues like Pride Park where teams have more than 25,000 fans behind them.

“You sometimes don’t get the decisions and the run of the ball doesn’t always go your way, and we saw a bit of that at the weekend.

“We didn’t see many decisions go our way and Derby were awarded two penalties.

“We have had eight penalties awarded against us this season and we haven’t had one at all. We just don’t get them.”

Adams also hinted that there may be another new face coming into the club with the possible signing of a free agent.

After bringing in Dan Crowley, Michael Mellon, Dynel Simeu and Josh Austerfield in the January window, the Shrimps’ boss has funds available for one new player – and is hoping to add to his squad ahead of the weekend.

“We have a squad of 22 at the moment and I think we need to add one more,” he added.