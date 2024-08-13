Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derek Adams says his Morecambe players will need to show more intensity as they prepare for their opening home league game of the season this weekend.

The Shrimps face Gillingham at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, looking for their first points of the campaign after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Walsall.

Morecambe’s players put in a performance that gave Adams plenty to work on in training this week.

A disappointing display saw them fail to record a shot on target as Taylor Allen’s 20th-minute goal proved decisive.

Morecambe play their first home game of the season on Saturday Picture: Morecambe FC

Adams says he is looking for improvements ahead of the game against the Gills, who had a perfect start to their season with a 4-1 victory over Carlisle United.

He said: “We didn’t pass the ball quickly enough at Walsall and, although we had a lot of possession, the intensity just wasn’t there.

“From our point of view, we needed to up the tempo and pass the ball quicker but we didn’t do that and that is something we will have to work on.

“We have to do better on the ball and play quicker.

“As the game went on on Saturday, it looked like we would be the side who looked more likely to score but we didn’t have a shot on goal – and if you can’t create that opportunity you need, it’s not going to happen for you.

“We have got a lot of new faces but we have worked hard in pre-season and produced good performances in the games against Blackburn and Burton Albion.

“We looked a bit nervous on Saturday at times and we will be looking to get things right at home this weekend.”

Before then, however, Morecambe are in Carabao Cup action this evening as they face a trip to Huddersfield Town (7.45pm).

The northern section of the competition sees the Shrimps travelling to the John Smith’s Stadium.

It will be only the second competitive meeting between the clubs, Huddersfield having beaten Morecambe 3-0 in the 2004/05 LDV Vans Trophy.

Relegated from the Championship last season, they began life in League One with a 2-0 win at Peterborough United last weekend; a game in which former Shrimps loanee Antony Evans opened the scoring.

Adams’ players are looking to avoid consecutive first round exits after losing on penalties to Rotherham United last season.