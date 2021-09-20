Morecambe manager left fuming by the manner of defeat at Doncaster Rovers

After seeing Tommy Rowe’s 81st minute header give Rovers their first win of the season, Robinson’s disappointment was all too clear.

He said: “I didn’t think we were in any kind of danger at all. We were in control of the game and we created all the chances.

“Wes McDonald had a good one-on-one opportunity and their goalkeeper made a great save at the end to deny Cole Stockton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cole Stockton saw a late effort kept out at Doncaster Rovers

“I didn’t think we were in any danger at all. I thought we were in control and Jokull Andresson did not have a save to make.

“In truth I would have been disappointed to come away with a 0-0 draw, never mind coming away with nothing.

“We have conceded from another set-play and the reality is that, if we don’t defend set pieces, we will struggle.

“We have to be in control at defending set pieces. You can work on it as much as you want but if you have to show desire and take responsibility you will get hurt.

“We are very good in open play but we need to take responsibility.”

Robinson was also angered by a decision not to award the Shrimps a penalty when Pontus Dahlberg wrestled Greg Leigh to the ground in the box.

He said: “This is not an excuse for the result but the decision had a massive impact on the game.

“It was a rugby tackle and it would have been a sending off too. If we had gone into the half-time break 1-0 against a team with 10 men, the outcome could have been very different.”