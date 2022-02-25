Morecambe manager is excited by the challenge ahead going into Ipswich Town's visit

Nine months on from play-off victory at Wembley – and less than a fortnight after leaving Bradford City – Adams is back and facing a familiar scenario.

A relegation battle from League Two was the situation that faced him in November 2019, one which they overcame before reaching League One a season later.

This time around, they sit in the fourth relegation spot, two points from safety with 13 games remaining.

Derek Adams and John McMahon will link up again in the Morecambe dugout

The first of those is on Saturday when they host an Ipswich Town team which has lost two of its last 13 matches in occupying ninth place.

Adams said: “I’m looking forward to it. We’ve got a challenge to get ourselves out of the relegation zone and to catch the teams above us.

“We are a number of points adrift at this certain moment in time but we’re certainly going to give it all we’ve got.

“We’ll be trying to get the better of a very good Ipswich Town team. They have done really well since Kieran (McKenna, head coach) has gone in but they are a huge football club.”

As well as a return for Adams, his appointment also sees a familiar face back alongside him in the dugout.

John McMahon was his assistant previously and also worked under Stephen Robinson before departing the club on Christmas Eve last year.

Adams is more than pleased to be reunited with the former Shrimps player.

“He knows the football club very well,” Adams said of his assistant.

“He knows how I work very well, he’ll be a very good addition and it’s been a successful combination before.”