Morecambe manager in seventh heaven

Ged Brannan has spoken of his relief after picking up a first home win since taking over from Derek Adams as Morecambe manager.
By Derek Quinn
Published 13th Feb 2024, 08:00 GMT
The Shrimps’ 1-0 win over Sutton United last Saturday gave Brannan a first victory in seven matches at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Morecambe now have three consecutive away games, starting with tonight’s trip to Tranmere Rovers, but Brannan hopes last weekend’s victory reduces the pressure on his side.

He said: “I have been saying that not picking up a home win wasn’t bothering me but, deep down, it was.

Joel Senior created Morecambe's winning goal last weekend Picture: Eddie Keogh/Getty ImagesJoel Senior created Morecambe's winning goal last weekend Picture: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
“We have had a lot of bad luck at home and that hasn’t helped because you need to get a win in front of your own fans as soon as possible – and now we have done that, we can move on.

“The pressure to get that first win has gone now and that always helps, we can relax a bit more at the Mazuma.

“Hopefully that will help us put a big run together and we can start looking up the table.

“We have got a lot of games coming up and the fact the Crewe and Walsall games were called off recently means we now have a lot of midweek matches coming up that we have to prepare for.

“They are all different games at home and away so we have to get our mindset right and, if we do that, we will do well.

“I know we have a good squad full of good players, who are growing in confidence all the time, and the message we are getting across to them is we have nothing to fear.”

